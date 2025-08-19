Invesco Ltd. Has $37.23 Million Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Surgery Partners worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

