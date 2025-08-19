Invesco Ltd. Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,326,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Carol R. Kaufman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,311.08. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Lumelleau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.36 per share, with a total value of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,480. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

