Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF $PBUS

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $38,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,523,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,385,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

