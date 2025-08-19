Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,877,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 443,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after purchasing an additional 984,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.65. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.