Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $3,159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 4,846.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 782.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $9,693,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,973,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896,538.16. This represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,257,074 shares of company stock worth $53,260,950. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AI opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

