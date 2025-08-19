Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $592,000 Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $13,122,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 542,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 401,117 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $4,734,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $12,270,901. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

