Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $13,413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,285.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 294,816 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 89.1% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

