Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $485,000 Position in Aramark $ARMK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Aramark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aramark by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aramark by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

