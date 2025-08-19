BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,423,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of BorgWarner worth $39,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

