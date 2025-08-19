Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 359,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 77.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

