Amedisys, Inc. $AMED Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amedisys by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 418,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of AMED opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $101.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

