Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.25% of Addus HomeCare worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.