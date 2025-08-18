US Bancorp DE Sells 292 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dayforce by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dayforce by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dayforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dayforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of DAY stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

