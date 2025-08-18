Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,041 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,650 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

