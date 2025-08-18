Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $1,546,200.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,546,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $220,600.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $185,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $118,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $122,520.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -750.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

