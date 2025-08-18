Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Swiss National Bank cut its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of WD-40 worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 153.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.1% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $491,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.2%

WDFC stock opened at $219.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.59. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

