Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Enpro worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 94.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $222.80 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $231.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

