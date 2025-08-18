Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Tanger worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tanger by 1,027.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.