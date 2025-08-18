Swiss National Bank Buys 11,600 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Verra Mobility worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 752.6% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 364,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,873,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,701,000 after purchasing an additional 412,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. UBS Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.29 on Monday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

