Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

