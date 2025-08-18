PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PVH were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 150,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 35.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

