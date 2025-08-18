PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

HBI opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

