Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Palomar worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $6,943,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rodolphe Herve sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $147,013.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 807 shares in the company, valued at $104,990.70. This represents a 58.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 382,388 shares in the company, valued at $53,572,558.80. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $120.26 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.