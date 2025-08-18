Optimist Retirement Group LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

