NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

