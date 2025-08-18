NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

