National Bank of Canada FI Sells 763,247 Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,247 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Tilray Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,595,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 889,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 769,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 403,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of Tilray Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.03 on Monday. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

