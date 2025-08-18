National Bank of Canada FI Sells 17,181 Shares of RH $RH

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RH were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RH by 146.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RH by 607.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of RH by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RH stock opened at $234.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.48. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.