National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

