National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc $EGY

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vaalco Energy were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 776.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaalco Energy alerts:

Vaalco Energy Stock Down 1.3%

EGY stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Vaalco Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.82.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

Vaalco Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Vaalco Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaalco Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGY

Vaalco Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaalco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaalco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.