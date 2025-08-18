National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,704 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Carvana were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,417,946.80. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total value of $33,193,920.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,026,140 shares of company stock worth $1,053,229,671 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $350.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.99 and its 200 day moving average is $275.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

