National Bank of Canada FI Buys 189 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.