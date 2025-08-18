LPL Financial LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $52.55 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

