Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 280 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 31,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 522,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

