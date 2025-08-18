Cetera Investment Advisers Has $444,000 Stock Position in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dayforce were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

