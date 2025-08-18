4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,502 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

