227,286 Shares in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $44,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $488,156,000.
Millrose Properties Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $31.75 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62.
Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
