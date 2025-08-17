Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 44,002 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $352,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

