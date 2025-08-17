PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,799 Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -2.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

