Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for Zenas BioPharma Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIOFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Zenas BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zenas BioPharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

ZBIO stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.