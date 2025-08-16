Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for Zenas BioPharma Q3 Earnings

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Zenas BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zenas BioPharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

ZBIO stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

