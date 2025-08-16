Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6%
Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
