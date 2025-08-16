Q3 EPS Estimate for Zevra Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

