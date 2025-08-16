Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

Precigen stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Precigen has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $876.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

