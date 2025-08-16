NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

