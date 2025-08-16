Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
