Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.