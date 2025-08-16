Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $129.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,124.37. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,499,090.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,909 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $38,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.