Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,615,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.71.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,599.36. This trade represents a 40.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,380.40. This represents a 79.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,933,936 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $369.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.10) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

