Citigroup Begins Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

