CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7%

CF stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

