Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Capri stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

